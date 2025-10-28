It’s been a while since I have shared a poem and I have missed us connecting through poetry. This is why it feels so good to share this poem by Jane Hirshfield with you . The poem is about being silenced as I feel this is so important in a time when you can be imprisoned in the UK for a comment or tweet. Not a hateful comment just one that mentions the Genocide in Gaza.

We are being deliberately silenced and I notice myself self censoring and questioning the wisdom of commenting or even liking some posts. Knowing my comments and posts are being stored and could be used against me at some time elicits some internal fear .

Acknowledging that fear and making a conscious decision to still go ahead, is often the most I can do. So I am not talking about shouting on the streets, although courageous souls are. I am talking about using your voice in whatever ways feel right for you. This could be in your art, writing or in conversations with friends or family. Supporting people to see how silence and complicity to tyranny is easy and so dangerous.

Timothy Snyder in his book On Tyranny , Twenty lessons from the Twentieth Century..

Lesson 1, Do not obey in advance ,

Most of the power of authoritarianism is freely given . In times like these , individuals think ahead about what a more repressive government will want, then offer themselves without being asked. A citizen who adapts in this way is teaching power what it can do .

A friend of mine wears a T-Shirt that says “Welfare not Warfare” and there are many creative ways to express your self and what you stand for . Like the water melon symbol for the Palestinians when their flag, was banned.

So back to poetry, I love the Marginalian Newsletter, I encourage you to discover its beauty and great writing.

Maria Popova wrote in the Marginalian

“Poetry chisels its images and metaphors from the bedrock of our humanity a measure of graspable truth, teaching us how to live and how to die”.

This is why we need poetry and all art now because it goes beyond sustaining us. It is the energetic force that transports and guides us especially in troubled times.

The Fifth Day by Jane Hirshfield,

This poem is apparently exploring the common ground between poetry and science . “On the Fifth Day,” was written for the 2017 march for science in Washington, D.C. protesting the anti-fact, anti-truth, anti-science political climate of the American administration then.

I question “the science ‘ a lot, as I question everything that comes via governments and their institutions . Still I am taking this splendid poem as a reminder of how silence can be weaponised against us and how courageous it is to speak out. How the energy of our voices can join in harmony and peaceful dissent, calling in the changes we desire and demand.

That is our power that cannot be diminished or silenced if we speak out together in our perfect, unique ways the momentum is unstoppable.

On the Fifth Day

BY Jane Hirshfield

On the fifth day

the scientists who studied the rivers

were forbidden to speak

or to study the rivers.

The scientists who studied the air

were told not to speak of the air,

and the ones who worked for the farmers

were silenced,

and the ones who worked for the bees.

Someone, from deep in the Badlands,

began posting facts.

The facts were told not to speak

and were taken away.

The facts, surprised to be taken, were silent.

Now it was only the rivers

that spoke of the rivers,

and only the wind that spoke of its bees,

while the unpausing factual buds of the fruit trees

continued to move toward their fruit.

The silence spoke loudly of silence,

and the rivers kept speaking

of rivers, of boulders and air.

Bound to gravity, earless and tongueless,

the untested rivers kept speaking.

Bus drivers, shelf stockers,

code writers, machinists, accountants,

lab techs, cellists kept speaking.

They spoke, the fifth day,

of silence.

Dear Courageous it would be great to hear something you are speaking, writing or creating about , so your voice can be heard here . Let me know in the comments and I will be cheering you, as will others in this courageous community.

Sent with Love and Dedication,

