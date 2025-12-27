Six Seeds with the generous permission of Jeanie Tomanek

Tonight’s theme is ROOTS & FOUNDATION. As you are still setting the stage building the foundation for what’s to come.

When we’re ungrounded, there is a tendency to feel like something’s missing. We’re always looking to fill with things from the outside.

Cultivating Inner Stability

By incorporating a grounding moment or practice, you build capacity for being anchored within yourself. The ability to recognise and not give in to any tendency to fill the perceived void with whatever is seducing you in the external.

Some ideas and suggestions, if you feel like exploring the theme this way:

👣 Ground into the literal earth… as in, take off your shoes and stand in the grass (or cold !) for a moment. Nothing as simple and as effective as feeling your weight evenly distributed in the soles of your feet as you’re carried by the ground. 🍠

Introduce the flavour of the earth by incorporating some extra root veggies into your meal. 🧘 Have an indoor moment of grounding on your living room floor (one of my favourites, it feels so restorative), maybe legs up the wall, for five minutes ?

Yoga and meditation are grounding and I have made a short meditation to enjoy and encourage your imagination to play with the mycelium of us and our lives.

Remember, the 12 Nights of Magic is meant to be joyful and pleasurable.

Make it your own !

While I do encourage you to do your base ritual every day, to be in stillness to draw your card.

It’s up to you to decide if, when and how you feel like incorporating an additional elements for the energetic theme of the day.

Tonight as we root down into our sacred space , breathing deeply into our root chakra we draw the card for April.

A Rumi Poem

Today, like every other day, we wake up empty

and frightened. Don’t open the door to the study

and begin reading. Take down a musical instrument.

Let the beauty we love be what we do.

There are a hundred ways to kneel and kiss the ground.

— Rumi

Deeply grounding music

Oak tree by Lua Maria and Adrian Freeman

With Love,