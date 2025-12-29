Courageous Conversations

Courageous Conversations

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Paulette Bodeman's avatar
Paulette Bodeman
5h

This is such a wonderful explanation of the pineal gland, how it works, and all the great benefits it offers.

In tantra, when the pineal gland is activated, it is often referred to as 'the blue pearl.' Practitioners have even described it as such.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Domenic C. Scarcella's avatar
Domenic C. Scarcella
6h

What little creativity I have seems to emerge late at night. It's not good for maintaining a healthy sleep schedule, but I find I get more intellectual work done when things get darker and quieter around me.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Susan Harley · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture