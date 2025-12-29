Than to Curse the Darkness with generous permission from Jeanie Tomanek

Tonight we learn more about intentionally activating joy and energy by priming our minds and bodies in the dark. Making this liminal time when the veils are thinnest potent with possibilities.

I am going a bit deeper into the function of the pineal and how this tiny gland enriches our lives , health and spiritual experiences. I found this exploration fascinating I hope you do; as this knowledge will enhance your experience of our Nights of Magic together.

The Pineal Gland: Where Darkness Becomes Light

Deep in the center of your brain sits a tiny, pinecone-shaped gland that philosophers and mystics have long considered the seat of the soul.

The pineal gland occupies a unique position—both literally and metaphorically—as the bridge between the physical and spiritual worlds, positioned outside the blood-brain barrier in a space all its own.

René Descartes called it “the seat of the soul.” Yogic traditions identify it as the Ajna Chakra—the sixth chakra, the third eye, the eye of wisdom. This invisible yet powerful centre of intuition has captivated seekers and scientists alike for centuries.

Now modern research confirms much about the pineal function that the ancients and indigenous discovered, revered and lived by. That the tiny pineal gland has extraordinary powers that vitalise our physiology through darkness.

‘This gland has been called the Master Gland because it governs and creates harmony in a downward cascade from the centre of your brain to your pineal gland, your thyroid gland and your thymus gland , your adrenal glands , your pancreatic gland and all the way to your sexual glands.

This is where your divinity your highest level of consciousness originates . When this gland is in balance , you are in harmony with all things”.

Dr Joe Dispenza in his book Becoming Supernatural.

The Hormone of Darkness

The pineal gland produces melatonin specifically in response to darkness. When light disappears, the suprachiasmatic nucleus secretes glutamate, transmitting signals along a pathway to the pineal gland to produce what scientists officially call “the hormone of darkness.” This isn’t merely about regulating sleep—it’s about consciousness itself.

Here’s the profound irony of our modern age: we live in a state of darkness deficiency where many seek the light of consciousness . Yet chronic exposure to artificial light, particularly blue light from screens, inhibits melatonin production. Does this constant bombardment of artificial light symbolically represents society’s avoidance of darkness and what lies within it ?

According to research on consciousness, lacking adequate melatonin may create a deficit that inhibits attaining higher states of awareness.

Why Darkness Is Essential

In the archetypal frameworks of Carl Jung and Joseph Campbell, darkness is associated with yin or feminine energy—the qualities of the Moon and emotions.

Reflection, solitude, receptivity, and nourishment all arise from darkness. Modern society’s fear of the dark may represent a profound imbalance of the feminine principle, a rejection of the very conditions that allow intuition to flourish.

Recognising the benefits of embracing darkness extend far beyond sleep:

Intuition awakens in darkness. The pineal gland vibrates gently when we have a hunch, according to spiritual teacher Gottfried de Purucker. When we experience intuition or sudden flashes of understanding, it vibrates more strongly. This tiny gland is literally the physical translator of intuitive knowing.

Clarity emerges from silence and shadow. As meditators sometimes discover during periods of darkness and solitude, their intuition communicated more clearly than ever before.

The experience is captured in Rumi’s words:

“The quieter you become, the more you are able to hear.”

When you step into stillness and darkness, you can begin to sort through what is yours and what is not. It’s in the silence that your intuition sharpens. It’s in isolation your inner compass comes back online.

Creativity flows from the void. At darkness retreat centers where guests remain in complete darkness for days or weeks, participants report that creativity and intuition thrive. Without external distractions, the mind becomes more attuned to subtle internal signals. Ideas align, subtle connections emerge, and the mind unravels its knots. It is said answers can arrive with the force of a storm, sharp and clear, like lightning splitting the dark.

The unconscious becomes conscious. Carl Jung understood this deeply :

Spiritual awakening accelerates. During the dark night of the soul—those periods of profound spiritual crisis—heightened spiritual awareness and intuition emerge alongside more synchronicities. As the darkness lifts, people notice spontaneous creative inspirations and intuitive breakthroughs. The darkness awakens intuition, insight, and a greater connection to Spirit or Source.

Awakening the Third Eye

When the pineal gland and third eye are activated through practices like meditation in darkness, people report many benefits. These include enhanced intuition—a more profound sense of inner knowing and guidence. Other effects include clearer perception, heightened creativity, greater spiritual connection, and expanded consciousness.

Common signs of pineal gland awakening include:

Increased intuitive hits that prove accurate

Vivid dreams or lucid dreaming

Pressure or tingling in the forehead region

Heightened sensory perceptions

A natural inclination toward cleaner, lighter foods as the body becomes more sensitive

A stronger connection to intuition and a clearer sense of self

The Biological Gateway to Spirit

What emerges from understanding the pineal gland is extraordinary: the transformation of darkness happens literally through this small organ. When we embrace physical darkness—especially at night—we activate our pineal gland, which produces melatonin and other consciousness-altering compounds like DMT.(1)

DMT is a natural biological Serotonergic hallucinogen similar to serotonin the mood enhancer. The process opens the gateway to intuition, higher consciousness, and spiritual insight.

So when we “transform darkness,” we’re not eliminating it—we’re entering it, allowing the pineal gland to do its sacred work. The darkness becomes the medium through which melatonin flows, intuition awakens, the third eye opens, consciousness expands, and the soul speaks.

Reclaiming the Dark

This is why shadow work, meditation in darkness, and honoring the night are so powerful. They’re not just psychological practices—they’re activating an actual biological-spiritual gateway in the center of your brain. The ancient wisdom traditions knew this intuitively. Modern neuroscience is now proving it empirically.

Think of intuition as a radio signal that’s always broadcasting, but in our light-saturated, noise-filled modern world, we can’t hear it. Darkness is the act of turning off all the other stations so we can finally tune into that one clear channel that’s been there all along.

Perhaps the greatest transformation of darkness is this: recognizing that what we’ve been taught to fear—the dark, the unknown, the uncertain—is actually the doorway to our most profound knowing. The pineal gland reminds us that we don’t need constant light to see truth. Sometimes we need to stop seeing altogether in order to truly know.

With Love in the nourishing darkness of life,

(1)DMT (N,N-Dimethyltryptamine) is a powerful, naturally occurring psychedelic compound in the tryptamine family, known for inducing intense, short-lived hallucinogenic experiences, often described as mystical or otherworldly, affecting serotonin receptors in the brain, and used traditionally for spiritual reasons.