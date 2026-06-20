Courageous Conversations

Courageous Conversations

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Randolph Proksch's avatar
Randolph Proksch
10h

Very much looking forward to this exploration of Threshold Guides!

I find that the mystic poets are Threshold Guides … writing as they were, from liminal times, when their religious and governmental institutions were causing collapse, and unable to provide the stability that poetically expressed wisdom offers.

Here’s one from Du Fu (717-770), written as China was transitioning from the horrific collapse of the Tang dynasty … a third died of famine.

The country is broken,

but the mountains and rivers remain;

the city is in spring,

and the grass and trees are deep.

Moved by the times,

I shed tears even at the flowers;

grieving over our separation,

I am startled even by the birds.

The beacon fires have continued for three months;

a letter from home is worth ten thousand pieces of gold.

I scratch my white-haired head,

and it grows even thinner;

it can no longer even hold a hairpin.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Susan Harley
Dominique Hes's avatar
Dominique Hes
13h

I love this, threshold guides.. I wonder how we enable everyone to become threshold guides for themselves and their communities... Building the threshold becoming of age rituals

Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Susan Harley · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture