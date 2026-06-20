Dartmoor ancient circles, enjoying connecting to such a special place.

Tomorrow I will walk the land to mark the Summer Solstice as my ancestors did thousands of years ago. I will be going to Scorhill on Dartmoor to stand in the ancient stone circle to celebrate and give thanks . For the year that has passed , the experiences given and the losses grieved. To mark this seasonal threshold along with the life threshold of a significant birthday on Tuesday .

Taking stock, observing and honouring thresholds by rituals , celebrations and gifts is part of our heritage. These traditions have often been reduced and commodified in our cultures. Yet marking thresholds are more than remembrance they are occasions of solidarity and renewal . A letting go of the old , so that the new can be welcomed in.

We can access these ancestral strategies of surviving for our own challenging conditions. Creating new and ancient ways of marking and guiding us to work together through the changes that are happening.

We can all feel that something momentous is going to happen soon. Threats are coming like waves to our sea shore increasing in frequency and density .

Where do we go from here ?

The more I learn and live with the decline of the old world , the more I recognise the liminal time we are all currently in. A liminal time as the collapse intensifies and normal becomes a foreign land. Liminal is from the old Latin word ‘limen’ meaning a limit, an edge . This becomes connected to lintel and threshold meaning entrance , a doorway materially and symbolically. Also an amount , a level, a scale, a tolerance .

When a threshold is reached something else has to happen or change. Who is going to help us cross through this threshold ?

This is why I like the idea of being Threshold Guides, those of us who see the endings and horizon of new beginnings . Those of us with the courage to hold both the grief of loss and the enthusiasm for new possibilities.

Having the curiosity to keep enquiring about what is needed now for ourselves and what we can offer to others.

This curiosity led me to those I see as inspiring Threshold Guides on Substack for their council.

I asked them What does it mean to be a Threshold Guide ?

and What does it take to be one ?

Several people generously responded and I am going to share their wisdom with you over the next few weeks. These will be ‘Gifts from the Edge’. A beautiful example of contribution to community freely given in a world that is increasingly transactional and has a price.

You will receive their different voices , different offerings . Short pieces as Threshold Moments longer ones as Threshold Maps. All honouring and marking this special liminal time, the betwixt and between the known and unknown.

All these guides are offering themselves in service to this time of humanities greatest challenges. They all have the wisdom to know the transformational value of adversity and hardship. They make magic and beauty by their words and deeds and I am grateful for their presence in my life.

I give thanks for the honour of receiving their gifts which I can then pass on to you. Dear Courageous, thanks also to you for being part of this journey.

Please pass these gifts on to others who you feel will benefit . Also put in the comments yourself and anyone else you see as a “Threshold Guide’ for these times.

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With Love and Solstice Blessings of abundance ☀️

Coming up on BOOK CHAT — two significant Threshold Guides I am excited and honoured to bring to you:

Jem Bendell , June 28th at 17.30 UK. We are currently reading Jem’s book Breaking Together chapter by chapter. His Deep Adaptation Paper has been translated and downloaded millions of times.

Sarah Wilson from This is Precious , on Sunday July 19th 17.30 UK. Sarah is a New York Times bestseller who has turned her attention to collapse in her marvellous new book I Eat the Stars — an accessible and life-affirming introduction to the whole subject. A book you could give to anyone who is open to asking: how do I live now? Sarah’s answer is: fully, and beautifully. And she shows you how.

Come and join in these conversations, ask your questions and share your wisdom.