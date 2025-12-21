Marie Kondo and her six rules to spark joy

Today is the Solstice the shortest day and longest night for many of us. An auspicious time especially for cleaning and clearing all that no longer represents you. That covers everything, as we really need to get our proverbial sh-t together for the honourable closure of 2025. Then we can be spacious and clear for what 2026 will bring.

The other day I was called out for causing hurt by my thoughtlessness. I had no idea and it was a revelation. My actions were totally unintentional and I was grateful to have a light shine on where I was out of integrity and broke trust.

All is being revealed in this Apocalypse as the veils are lifted revealing fierce truths. These are the challenging blessings showing us who we were and who we need to become to meet the new and changing conditions of our situations. These revelations as we have seen can be globally for humanity and personally.

Solstice Survival Strategies

This winter solstice would have been part of the survival strategies of my ancestors. The importance of knowing this turning of the light juncture, to plan , plant and move because their lives depended on this information.

That is why the Solstice was venerated with stone , rituals and celebrations. Marking the returning of the light, the sun and warmth gave hope and fortitude to survive the coming toughest times.

We need our own survival strategies now and its funny to think one of them is the Magic of tidying up. Yet I have found it’s one of the most transformational processes you can do.

Let me Introduce you to Marie Kondo

Maybe you have already met and she changed your life , as she did mine. All through her book “The life changing magic of tidying.”

Trained in the Shinto religion that sees everything as animated Marie talks about the vibrations you want around you. That you and your home are temples, where just like in the art of Feng Shui energies have to flow.

My main take away was asking about my stuff , clothes then my work and acquaintances … Does this/they spark joy ?

Life changing decisions and choices to spark joy followed .

I encourage you to get the book , which gives you the Marie Kondo’s method for tidying up transforming your life. There are also many resources on her website , link below.

Todays music I love and woke this morning with a desire to hear it …

Spell Songs

Enter the wild with care my loves and speak the words that matter, leave your little gifts of light.

With love,

Marie Kondo Resources

