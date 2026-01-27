The quiet revolution that is also underway,

“There is a form of resistance that does not march or shout. It lives in refusal to internalize lies. In maintaining humor when fear demands seriousness. In cultivating stillness when noise wants compliance”. Diamond-Michael Scott

I start our conversation with the words of Diamond-Michael Scott who wrote a wonderful post about resistance when the world tilts towards darkness. He takes a Taoist approach to Collapse and Empire and writes..

“Inner sovereignty is the last thing authoritarian systems can tolerate. A person who is inwardly free cannot be fully managed. A person who is at peace with uncertainty cannot be easily herded.”

In these troubled times I appreciated Diamond-Michael’s reminders about the importance of our inner sovereignty . I am grateful to Sue Ferrera for bringing them to me . They helped me prepare for Sunday’s LIVE conversation with Zahra and our communities .

The link to the full post by Diamond-Michael is below

How do we resist Tyranny, Violence and Corruption ?

Referencing the book ‘Reinventing Collapse’ by Dmitry Orlov , it seems that the majority of people did not confront the Authoritarianism of the Soviet Union. They found ways around to subvert the system especially economically with black markets and traders .

The arts and culture also played a critical role in the collapse of the Soviet Union. By subverting the ideological legitimacy and lies of the Communist state. They also provided channels, connections and creative methods for challenge and dissent.

Books such as Solzhenitsyn’s The Gulag Archipelago and Pasternak’s Doctor Zhivago, circulated underground, further eroding faith in the regime.

Today we have video’s, posts and meme’s challenging the official narratives and spreading truth. Especially about Government violence and Injustices especially now against its own people. As antidotes we need more Culture , Beauty, Joy, Poetry, Art , Awe and Creativity they are all vital to this revolution.

What is the purpose of government ?

With all that has happened since 2019 I started to question the role of Government and I no longer feel alone in asking this. We are literally ruled by consent and that social contract is unravelling.

New and ancient ways of organising ourselves , of mutual aid of neighbourhood protection are gaining prominence. The reliance on the state , the myth of protection and the outsourcing of responsibilities are all up for debate. That is where my optimism is focused on alternative ways of how we live together are underway. There are still possibilities , transformation and chances for us to do things differently as the future is still being written.

Book Chat on Sunday we talk Global Conspiracies, Plans and Resistance

Let me know what resonated and your thoughts on how we resist the increasing authoritarianism.

With Love and Solidarity

