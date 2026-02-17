The Year of the Fire Horse begins today February 17th 2026

Happy new year of the Yang Fire Horse !

The Yang Fire Horse carries some of the most potent, fast-moving and uncompromising energy in the Chinese cosmological cycle.



Horse years in Chinese tradition carry a sense of momentum. Everything feels faster, visible and more intense. With Yang Fire as the dominant element, this is a year that encourages forward progress, but also needs balance.



The Fire Horse represents a rare 60 year ‘double fire ‘ cycle symbolising extreme energy , rapid change and intense unbridled passion for life. This year promises high octane transformation and ambitious changes so let’s make the most of it !

1966 was last year of the Fire Horse in the Chinese Calendar . This was a pivotal, transformative year defined by “swinging” cultural shifts, intense social upheaval, and dramatic, contrasting moments of triumph and tragedy.

In the UK, it marked the pinnacle of 1960s pop culture, while globally it was characterised by the escalation of the Vietnam War and the start of the Cultural Revolution in China.

What the Year of the Fire Horse predicts

The horse represents freedom and speed, whilst fire is intensity and urgency . There are predictions of extreme chaos as these dynamic forces of cosmic energies sweep in massive changes.

You didn’t need me telling you about the year of the Fire Horse to predict this, but the point is let’s use these energies to carry us through all the blood, sorrow and outrage to a new era .

How to create, build and prepare for what’s coming

I feel inspired to double my efforts and have been making plans on what to bring to Courageous Conversations .

Next week I will sharing lessons learnt from My 20 year Collapse Journey and what’s important now.

I am then going to do a series of posts on Digital Detoxing to Escape the Matrix, This is so important for retaining our freedoms in 2026 and beyond.

Next ..

When I was an Organisational Change Consultant I worked with a fascinating way to understand Cultural change called Spiral Dynamics. I am noticing this research and framework from the 1960/70’s is having a resurgence as we struggle to make sense of what is happening. I will condense and bring you my interpretation of how Spiral Dynamics can support us now in our personal and collective transformation.

There will still be the weekly Poetry of Resistance every Thursday , as we need more art , poetry, music , art , dancing and celebrating than ever before to counter all the negativity that is prevalent.

LIVE Book Chat is back

We are also have a new LIVE Book Chat with Zahra of Collapse Life starting this Sunday at 17.30 GMT. We will be talking about ‘How To Opt-Out of the Technocratic State’ by Derrick Broze Do come and join us, you don’t need to have read the book to join in the conversation. The link is below…

The wonders of technology through Substack have enabled me to connect with kindred spirits globally, for which I am deeply grateful. My connection to the Collapse Life team is especially important with our mostly weekly Book Chats. So to have the unexpected delight of meeting Zahra in person in London last week was amazing. We talked about our shared interests , thoughts on the future and plans. It was a special courageous conversation to be able to talk so honestly and openly to a trusted friend.

That’s how I feel about the community here on Courageous Conversations, an honest sharing of concerns and truths about our realities and future .

Let me know your thoughts on the plans I have outlined or any requests in the comments...

I wish you an auspicious , safe and transformative year of the Fire Horse may it bring you many blessings,

With Love and Solidarity,

Book Chat LIVE this Sunday at 17.30 GMT all welcome.