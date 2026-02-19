Photo by Matt Collamer on Unsplash Seeking Human Kindness

Yesterday, I recognised the person limping towards the counter in the Coffee shop , her hair was longer and she looked weary. I had not seen her for over a year because she left the exercise class.

She is waiting for a back operation and her son is in hospital again after being vaccine injured. Her Husband has cancer. Need I go on to this stark reminder of how life is being so hard for so many. I wanted to scoop her up, give a big hug , buy her coffee but she declined and was generously asking about me.

I am dedicating today’s poem to her and all those who could do with some kindness today , that includes you…

This delightful, intense poem for which I am most grateful came to me via Rachel Wild

Kindness

by Naomi Shihab Nye

Before you know what kindness really is

you must lose things,

feel the future dissolve in a moment

like salt in a weakened broth.

What you held in your hand,

what you counted and carefully saved,

all this must go so you know

how desolate the landscape can be

between the regions of kindness.

How you ride and ride

thinking the bus will never stop,

the passengers eating maize and chicken

will stare out the window forever.

Before you learn the tender gravity of kindness

you must travel where the Indian in a white poncho

lies dead by the side of the road.

You must see how this could be you,

how he too was someone

who journeyed through the night with plans

and the simple breath that kept him alive.

Before you know kindness as the deepest thing inside,

you must know sorrow as the other deepest thing.

You must wake up with sorrow.

You must speak to it till your voice

catches the thread of all sorrows

and you see the size of the cloth.

Then it is only kindness that makes sense anymore,

only kindness that ties your shoes

and sends you out into the day to gaze at bread,

only kindness that raises its head

from the crowd of the world to say

It is I you have been looking for,

and then goes with you everywhere

like a shadow or a friend.

From Words Under the Words: Selected Poems. Copyright © 1995 by Naomi Shihab Nye.

It takes courage to be kind, to inquire about another even though your plate is full of woe.

Kindness is a universal language mostly shown in small, often unseen acts that could have a profound impact. Kindness can cost nothing but means everything, acting as a “golden chain” binding society.

My chance to encounter in the Coffee Shop was a reminder of being kinder to everyone I encounter as I have no idea what is happening in their lives. There is also the being kinder to ourselves so we have the capacity for selfless kindness to others.

Kindness really is the myriad of daily actions that set off chain reactions or ripples that are changing the nature of our world. We can see this in places of strife and threat where people are showing kindness to strangers in the most courageous and creative ways .

Tell us in the comments a way you have given or received kindness recently. Lets keep those kindness ripples going 💝

With Love and Solidarity,

P.S Do join Zahra and I from Collapse Life for LIVE Book Chat this Sunday 22nd.

We will be discussing ‘How To Opt-Out Of The Technocratic State by Derrick Broze. A subject that is important to us all , so come and give your views and suggestions. ALL WELCOME.

https://open.substack.com/live-stream/115722