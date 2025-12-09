Olive Tree’s in Palestine

It’s been a hard year in so many ways , with so many struggling with money, livelihoods and even for their survival.

These are perilous times with the dangers more visible and increasingly aggressive.

One aspect of the horrendous situation in Gaza is it’s a wake up call for what can happen to any of us. Despite millions of us worldwide protesting to stop the genocide it still continues.

I have chosen today’s poem to honour the Palestinians courage, resilience and beauty. A reminder that no matter how dire the circumstances we can still find reason to live and to love.

With thanks to

for bringing it to my attention in her insightful and wonderful ‘This is Precious’ Publication.

On this Land, by Mahmoud Darwish

On this land, is what makes life worth living:

the return of April, the smell of bread

at dawn, a woman’s opinions on men, the writings of Aeschylus, love’s

beginning, moss on stone, mothers standing on the string of a flute,

and the invaders’ fear of memories.

On this land, is what makes life worth living:

the end of September, a lady leaving

her forties full of apricots, the hour of sun in prison, clouds becoming

a swarm of creatures, the chants of a nation that faces its demise

smiling, and the tyrannies’ fear of songs.

On this land, is what makes life worth living:

on this land is the lady of the land, the mother

of beginnings and endings. She was named Palestine. Still

named Palestine. My lady, I am worthy, because you are my lady,

I am worthy of life.

Sharing these poems of Resistance is part of what makes my life worth living. Thank you for being here giving your time to pause and allow a poem to infiltrate, weaving its magic in you.

If you feel inclined let me know one thing in the comments that makes your life worth living. It’s always a joy to continue the conversation , share and get to know each other better.

With Love and Joy,

Susan x