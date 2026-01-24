Courageous Conversations

Courageous Conversations

Discussion about this post

Rachel Wild
1d

and yes, this world

is shattered, everywhere

but there is glue

and it is me

and it is you

picking up pieces

of each other

to get through.

Donna Ashworth

1 reply by Susan Harley
Paulette Bodeman
1d

Did I ever need this today, Susan! Thank you.

1 reply by Susan Harley
