With all the stars around Photo by Khamkéo on Unsplash

2026 has blasted in like an unexpected and unwanted visitor. The hopes and aspirations of a new year quickly banished and forgotten.

It has taken me a while to find the new rhythm that is required to travel in these uncertain and perilous times.

Practices that held and grounded me were more difficult to find as time seemed to race by on high alert. Old patterns of distractions, busyness and withdrawal were often too attractive to resist.

Finding Refuge in the Stars

Eventually I took solace in meditations where I intentionally took myself out into the cosmos, because the world was to painful. On waking my mind took trips around the sun and played with the planets ; then at night I orbited the stars before sleeping.

Taking a cosmic view of this short, wonderful life helped my perspective on all the current strife and world concerns. These too will pass and may be I can learn to trust that this is all in the flow of our evolution.

Another practice I am restoring is the sharing of a poem with you and today I bring you one about Stars of course.

With all the Stars Around by Rosemerry Wahtola Troomer

I wish you the peace of sleep,

your breath a canoe

that carries you

toward the next moment

without any need

for you to touch the oars.

How easily you arrive.



Oh, to trust the world like that—

trust you will be carried,

not just in sleep,

but in waking dreams,

trust no matter how high the waves,

the skiff of grace

has a seat for you.

And oh, to let go of the oars—

there is no steering

toward what comes next.

If any of this resonated with you let me know in the comments or any poetry that is speaking to you now…

With Love and Devotion,