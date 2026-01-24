To find trust again in a world that denies it,
The Poetry of Predicament,
2026 has blasted in like an unexpected and unwanted visitor. The hopes and aspirations of a new year quickly banished and forgotten.
It has taken me a while to find the new rhythm that is required to travel in these uncertain and perilous times.
Practices that held and grounded me were more difficult to find as time seemed to race by on high alert. Old patterns of distractions, busyness and withdrawal were often too attractive to resist.
Finding Refuge in the Stars
Eventually I took solace in meditations where I intentionally took myself out into the cosmos, because the world was to painful. On waking my mind took trips around the sun and played with the planets ; then at night I orbited the stars before sleeping.
Taking a cosmic view of this short, wonderful life helped my perspective on all the current strife and world concerns. These too will pass and may be I can learn to trust that this is all in the flow of our evolution.
Another practice I am restoring is the sharing of a poem with you and today I bring you one about Stars of course.
With all the Stars Around by Rosemerry Wahtola Troomer
I wish you the peace of sleep,
your breath a canoe
that carries you
toward the next moment
without any need
for you to touch the oars.
How easily you arrive.
Oh, to trust the world like that—
trust you will be carried,
not just in sleep,
but in waking dreams,
trust no matter how high the waves,
the skiff of grace
has a seat for you.
And oh, to let go of the oars—
there is no steering
toward what comes next.
If any of this resonated with you let me know in the comments or any poetry that is speaking to you now…
With Love and Devotion,
and yes, this world
is shattered, everywhere
but there is glue
and it is me
and it is you
picking up pieces
of each other
to get through.
Donna Ashworth
Did I ever need this today, Susan! Thank you.