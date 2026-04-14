Living in times of war , beauty and resilience

Why are we at war when we want peace ?

Whilst I am away on holiday this is a striking poem to share with you today courtesy of Dr Stephanie Dowrick . Who is sharing a poem a day, so do sign up for a daily poetry treat.

This poem is by Muriel Rukeyser, USA (1913-1980) is still so relevant today.

Murial Rukeyser

I lived in the first century of world wars)

I lived in the first century of world wars.

Most mornings I would be more or less insane,

The newspapers would arrive with their careless stories,

The news would pour out of various devices

Interrupted by attempts to sell products to the unseen.

I would call my friends on other devices;

They would be more or less mad for similar reasons.

Slowly I would get to pen and paper,

Make my poems for others unseen and unborn.

In the day I would be reminded of those men and women,

Brave, setting up signals across vast distances,

Considering a nameless way of living, of almost unimagined values.

As the lights darkened, as the lights of night brightened,

We would try to imagine them, try to find each other,

To construct peace, to make love, to reconcile

Waking with sleeping, ourselves with each other,

Ourselves with ourselves. We would try by any means

To reach the limits of ourselves, to reach beyond ourselves,

To let go the means, to wake.

I lived in the first century of these wars.

I feel great sadness and grief that wars are not started to address injustice but for greed, domination and slaughter. That destruction and death only serve the ambitions of the white, capitalist Empire. When we the people want peace and to be in service to life.

This is a time of truly sacred wars. The battles against evil, battles for our freedoms, battles for our humanity, battles for truth, battles for our very survival. All is in play and it’s exhausting. Yet we must keep picking ourselves up and helping each other to continue.

“To reach the limits of ourselves, to reach beyond ourselves”,

With Love and Solidarity,