Courageous Conversations

Courageous Conversations

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Cheryl D's avatar
Cheryl D
19h

“Good bones” as in this poem, is like a message of hope while in despair or in disrepair, gotta have hope that the 50% good will prevail.

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1 reply by Susan Harley
With Feeling's avatar
With Feeling
20h

Thanks for this poem. Beauty and life prove courage comes from love and curiosity enough to keep the story going. With and willing, life!

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1 reply by Susan Harley
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