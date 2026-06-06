Good bones , the world and making beauty Photo by Alex G on Unsplash

I am taking liberties with the title with this week’s poem, as it is fun and might get your attention. This poem just spoke to me and may it do the same for you. In that wonderful way that balances the shit of our times with the compost of truth and joy.

Yesterday a friend responded to my question of how are you with….

“I am pissed off with the world , all the news is dreadful and I feel addicted to watching.”

This poem is for her and all in despair. May you remember there is more beauty and goodness in the world than can be told in a news broadcast. May you find and share some beauty and kindness today because that takes courage.

Mary Oliver’s Typewriter with the sticker Courage

This is Mary Oliver’s typewriter. She had to remind herself to be courageous. Being courageous was so important she put an oversized sticker right where she committed herself to the words in black and white. That reminder was still on the typewriter at the end of her life, which probably means that any poem you’ve read of hers was set down while she stared at that word.

That courage produced the poems we know and love. But what is courage ?

Not just something needed in the face of fear, but also a reminder to give it all, to not hold back, to try the new thing, to say what is asking to be said and to say it plainly. Today’s poem does that.

Good Bones by Maggie Smith

Life is short, though I keep this from my children.

Life is short, and I’ve shortened mine

in a thousand delicious, ill-advised ways,

a thousand deliciously ill-advised ways

I’ll keep from my children. The world is at least

fifty percent terrible, and that’s a conservative

estimate, though I keep this from my children.

For every bird there is a stone thrown at a bird.

For every loved child, a child broken, bagged,

sunk in a lake. Life is short and the world

is at least half terrible, and for every kind

stranger, there is one who would break you,

though I keep this from my children. I am trying

to sell them the world. Any decent realtor,

walking you through a real shithole, chirps on

about good bones: This place could be beautiful,

right ?

You could make this place beautiful.

With Love and Solidarity,

BOOK CHAT Tomorrow with Zahra Collapse Life is on Breaking Together, a Freedom-Loving Response to Collapse by Jem Bendell 17.30 UK do come along.

I highly recommend The Visionary Activist Show on KPFA this is a great one, including Lego News with the real origins of America 💝

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