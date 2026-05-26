We are in a 10 month window to make our food supplies more resilient.

“The Wicked are always surprised to find that the good can be clever .”

The Marquis De Vauvenargues

It’s not just evil that has genius ; those who are oppressed and under assault also show how clever, creative and inventive they can be. Such is the essence of a most entertaining book by Joel Salatin. It is appropriately called …

Everything I Want To Do Is Illegal, War Stories from the Local Food Front.

Because all Joel wants to do is farm, make a living and produce great nutritious food.

Joel has been called the most famous Farmer in America with his tireless advocacy for the small farmer. Those battling on an uneven playing field against the megalith of the Industrial Food Industry. The amount of bureaucracy , red tape and officials small farms have to contend with and the lunacy of many of the rules is mind blowing.

Zahra Sethna of Collapse Life and I had great fun sharing some of the creative work arounds that Joel did to circumvent stupid rules. This was a most enjoyable conversation reinforcing what we can all be doing now. From Seed Swaps, to gardening and supporting our local farmers. I encourage you to watch the recording and thank everyone who was joined in.

Salatin’s system is built around a few foundational ideas:

Mimicking natural systems — stacking species (cattle, pigs, chickens, rabbits) in rotational sequences that regenerate soil rather than depleting it

Radical locality — food should be grown, processed, and eaten within a tight geographic radius; he calls this the “food shed” concept

Decentralisation as resilience — industrial food’s brittleness comes from its consolidation; thousands of small farms are inherently more robust than a few giant ones

Fertility independence — Polyface uses no synthetic fertilisers; animal integration generates fertility through managed grazing and composting

Processed-free, nutrient-dense food — grass-fed beef, pastured poultry, and woodland pork are nutritionally superior to confinement equivalents. Salatin’s most pointed argument, That has relevance here, is that wealthy Western societies have chosen their vulnerability. Every policy decision that consolidated food processing, criminalised farm-gate sales, subsidised monoculture, and zoned out smallholders was a decision to trade resilience for efficiency. The crisis we are now facing in Salatin's framing, is not a natural disaster or due to war — it's the inevitable consequence of the above choices becoming visible. ALL OF WHICH ARE RESERVABLE We concluded with the reminder we all have agency to choose what we want to eat. This is getting harder for many with rampant food inflation the deliberate manipulation of ‘health’ information and cheap ultra processed food. This basic freedom to choose what we put in our bodies is worth fighting for according to Joel Salatin . I agree, as I see so much pressure on the farmers and resistance from some to make the necessary changes. Combined with the way a Plant based diet is being promoted to ‘save the planet’. We all recognise we are in a very precarious position when the food that enabled our ancestors to survive is under assault. So in case you haven’t done so already … have some food stored that could take you through a month or so. To help you over when food shortages hit and chaos ensues. To make the most of this small ‘window’ when everything still appears ‘normal’ to stock up on basic’s. This will give you time psychologically and practically to adapt to the new conditions and find food that is sustainable for the longer term.

Next week’s BOOK CHAT will be on Breaking Together , A freedom loving response to Collapse by Jem Bendell .

Do join Zahra and I as we talk about how this book can support us now.

Read along with us if you can. Professor Jem Bendall’ s Deep Adaptation Paper was very instrumental in getting me back into the Collapse Arena after being adrift for a few years. Here is a revised edition if you haven’t read it yet…it is truly life changing.

Deep Adaptation Paper by Jem Bendall

With Love and Solidarity,

P.S as always I look forward to reading your comments on any of the above, lets keep the conversation going…

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