We are in crisis, it's predictable and will end, bringing in a new cycle.

Zahra Sethna from Collapse Life

Can we make sense of this madness we are in ?

The wars , the diabolical revelations, the daily assaults physically, psychologically and economically on the population. This seems unprecedented but according to Historian, Demographer and Sociologist Neil Howe this is all to be expected in this stage of the cycle.

We talked about the how a cycle according to Neil lasts 80-100 years.

In that period there are four noticeable transitions or Turnings as he calls them. What the characteristics and commonalities are that necessitate change to the next Turning. So all can begin again in Spring as Howe calls the 1st Turning.

We all recognise we are in crisis , with the addition of the unknowns with AI . Will AI take over governance as Mo Gowdat , former Chief Business Officer of Google predicts ?

Will young people choose military / authoritarian leadership over democracy ?

These are some of the questions we wrangled with in this Book Chat. We also outlined the main thesis of the book. Some details below, do watch the recording for more on this thought provoking book .

We are in Winter now, the crisis the destruction.

The Fourth Turning is Here Now opens with …

“The old American republic is collapsing . And a new American republic as yet unrecognisable , is under construction. “

This is not a surprise but its predictability as a historic pattern was to me. Meaning we are in the Winter of the cycle, a time of crisis and destruction that is climaxing over the next few years.

The Core Theory: Generational Cycles

History moves in roughly 80-100 year cycles (a “saeculum”), each divided into four roughly 20-year “turnings” with distinct moods. We are currently in the Fourth Turning — a Crisis era — which began around 2008 and is expected to last into the late 2020s or early 2030s.

The Four Turnings

First Turning (High) Spring — A post-crisis boom of institutions and conformity (e.g., post-WWII America, the 1950s-60s) Second Turning (Awakening) Summer — A spiritual/cultural upheaval and rebellion against institutions (e.g., the 1960s-70s counterculture) Third Turning (Unraveling) Autumn — Individualism peaks, institutions weaken, civic trust declines (e.g., the 1980s-2000s) Fourth Turning (Crisis)Winter — a decisive reckoning where the old order breaks down and a new one is forged, usually through some massive collective trauma. The last one was the Great Depression and World War Two. And according to Howe, where we are now. The Four Generational Archetypes

Each turning produces a generational archetype that shapes and is shaped by its era:

Prophet (Boomers) — born 1943-1960 idealistic, moralistic, vision-driven

Nomad (Gen X) — born 1961-1981 pragmatic, cynical, resilient

Hero (Millennials) — born 1982-2004 team-oriented, civic-minded, institution-builders . that are pivotal as the rebuilders for the next ‘High’ turning.

Artist (Gen Z/Homelanders) — born 2005 to now adaptive, sensitive, process-oriented. the bridge builders towards the ‘Spring’ .

What the current crisis Looks Like

Howe argues the current Fourth Turning (started with the 2008 financial crisis and intensified by COVID-19, political polarisation, and geopolitical instability) will climax in a major collective confrontation — possibly war, revolution, or systemic collapse — before a new civic order emerges. He sees the late 2020s as the likely climax period.

What comes next and what we can do

Our next Book Chat LIVE will talk about what Howe predicts is going to happen next and when the criss will climax . Which generational archetype will take us out of the crisis and how.

Join us for another very lively and always interesting courageous conversation. This Sunday 15th at 1800 GMT. link below.

I leave you with this question to ponder and do respond in the comments along with any other views on this …

Does the idea that you are in a historic pattern feel comforting or unsettling ?

With Love and Solidarity ,

