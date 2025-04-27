“This is exactly the kind of honest yet uplifting perspective we need right now. Thank you for your wisdom and the reminder that even in the chaos, we’re building something new together”. Simp of Human Progress

On holiday in Nepal walking , flying and being “Buddhish “ as my daughter called me.

Welcome , I am delighted you have landed in Courageous Conversations.

A space for tending the realities and possibilities of our personal and collective resilience and liberation.

You’re witnessing systems collapsing, institutions failing, and old certainties crumbling. Perhaps you’re asking: What’s next?

What’s needed now?

How do I navigate this collapse with my freedoms, humanity and sanity intact ?

If your path is inner and outer transformation to navigate the predicaments, through staying informed, taking practical action or following spiritual practices—then this is the place for you.

Join us in exploring how to meet these challenges with courage, curiosity, and grace.

My Journey with Collapse

I thought the world was going to collapse over 20 years ago and completely changed my life to be safe and self sufficient, a ‘Prepper’ . I was called a Doomer and no one wanted to talk about this.

After many lessons and challenges I left all that behind 7 years ago partly from reading Deep Adaptation by Prof. Jem Bendall , my age and what’s most important for the long haul in Collapse.

I began a deeper evolutionary inner journey of empowerment and spirituality.

Now “Collapse Awareness” for me is transformative—uplifting as a portal to joy and spiritual practice. Not escapism, but consciously participating in what Joanna Macy called “The Great Turning.”

Courageous Conversations is a safe place to tend these realities with truth and grace, whilist navigating how we live now. We talk about tough, relevant subjects that will empower and support you as we weather the necessities of dismantling corrupt, exploitative systems and build anew.

Collapse is not just about endings—it’s also about beginnings.

As the old world collapses, new worlds are emerging. Some are inspiring; others seek to intensify control and oppression. We’re at a pivotal point where our futures are in question, individually and collectively.

This is why we’re here: to do our unique work and participate in creating the world we dream of for ourselves , future generations, and for all life on our beautiful planet.

Recognising we have agency in our every thought, belief, and action means we’re creating the conditions for desirable, liveable futures. This is why I write about Self-Mastery, Resilience, Empowerment, Adaptation, and Resistance.

What You’ll Find Here

Courageous Conversations is free and offers:-

Weekly posts, resources and explorations for the collapse aware.

The Poetry of Resistance , that transports us from the everyday to imaginal realms of possibility, joy and evolution.

Weekly Book Chats with Zahra Sethna of Collapse Life on topics that are informative and supportive in these troubled times

If you would like to hear more about my story and “collapse ‘ journey then please listen to this interview I did with Zahra of Collapse Life .

In Oneness and gratitude for your presence,

Some kind words :-

“Great post Susan - thank you for introducing me to something I'm not familiar with at all, very helpful framing. xo”, Gillian & Lil Bean

“You are beautiful. Your messages vibrate in the light of you, please keep sharing your light with others”. Kamljit

“Thank you so much Susan… I’m feeling inspired by your wonderful teachings and reflections”… Tessa Simcox