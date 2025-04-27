Courageous Conversations

Courageous Conversations

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Victory Palace's avatar
Victory Palace
Apr 27

What a beautiful "get to know you" post! What an incredible life you've led thus far. Thanks for writing this and I'm so glad we're connected and that you're providing this space for us explorers, rebels and creators.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Susan Harley and others
Paulette Bodeman's avatar
Paulette Bodeman
Mar 19

I love this! How wonderful to reintroduce yourself to your readers. You have inspired me to consider doing something too.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Susan Harley and others
11 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Susan Harley
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture