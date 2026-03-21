Poetry as resistance , beauty and truth in a world in meta crisis. image by Paolo San

March is Poetry Month and the 21st of March is National Poetry Day so there is no better time to speak about the benefits of poetry in dark and uncertain times.

The origins of poetry also speak to us of past times and tribulations where people sought solace , beauty and truth in poems.

The word poetry comes from the Greek word poiesis which means to create and in a broader sense to compare .

Digging even deeper we can uncover the Sanskrit root pu. This means to generate or procreate.

Making the origins and purpose of poetry to be in service to the continuation of life. As a vocal statement that within the darkness life and beauty abound.

Poetry is ancient , before there books there were voices in the square. Before there were nations there was chanting and singing.

The Sumerian Epic of Gilgamesh –one of the oldest surviving works of literature– sang of friendship and mortality. In ancient India, the hymns of the Rigveda were recited as sacred sound, carrying cosmology through breath. Homer’s epics travelled orally across the Aegean before they were ever written down. And the love poems attributed to Sappho still shake with intimacy across millennia.

Poetry as both prayer and memory, seduction and protest.

In her infamous essay Poetry Is Not a Luxury, Audre Lorde reminds us that poetry is also the way we give name to the unnamed so that it can be thought, and therefore transformed. “It forms the quality of the light within which we predicate our hopes and dreams toward survival and change.”

Poetry as infrastructure, blueprint, as rehearsal for a different future. Elegantly writing the future in prose, metaphor and whimsy with love and the economy of words well chosen.

Perhaps this is why it feels revolutionary within systems built on fragmentation.

Poetry requires slowness, presence, it asks us to enter the complexity of our interior landscapes and look in there for the truth.

“Poetry is a language of the interior of the soul”. Minna Salami

June Jordan poet and essayist said

“Poetry is a political act because it involves telling the truth,” she is speaking about intimacy, about the radical courage it takes to say: this is what I feel. This is what I see.

I also believe that poetry is inevitable, because it is understood bodily and emotionally, not through the mind or logic . Poetry is a reminder that it is our bodies that hold our truths, and through this truth we can truly relate to each other.

This is why poetry has accompanied us through the past ages of wars, famines and troubles.

For example, in one of his poems, Rumi writes,

“Where there is ruin, there is hope for a treasure.”

Through metaphor many of us are able touch the emotions that this simple sentence wants to convey: the light is in the cracks – and then it opens the world. As the wonderful Leonard Cohen said …”that’s how the light comes in.”

Sometimes I think poetry is the language of the underworld: Persephone’s dialect. It teaches us how to descend without forgetting the possibility of return. It teaches us that grief and beauty can share the same breath.

Nature inhabits the interior of the earth, just as our true self in inhabits our interior world. In a culture that thrives on distraction, poetry is a refusal a way of being steadfast, present, it is revolution. That is why I have chosen a short poem from the Iranian Poet Rumi to share with you today.

Thou and I , translated by R.A Nicholson

Happy the moment when we are seated in the Palace, thou and I.

With two forms and with two figures but with one soul, thou and I.

The colours of the grove and the voice of the birds will bestow immortality

At the time when we come into the garden, thou and I.

The stars of heaven will come to gaze upon us;

We shall show them the moon itself, thou and I.

Thou and I, individuals no more, shall be mingled in ecstasy,

Joyful, and secure from foolish babble, thou and I.

All the bright plumed birds of heaven will devour their hearts with envy

In the place where we shall laugh in such a fashion, thou and I.

This is the greatest wonder, that thou and I, sitting here in the same nook,

Are at this moment both in Iraq and Khorasan, thou and I.

Rumi as ecstatic lover, wise teacher and devoted seeker. In our time shaped by materialism and conflict this poem offers an antidote - pointing toward a world grounded not in domination, but in camaraderie and compassion.

Maybe this is what feels most urgent right now: to remember that we are creators. That even if we cannot control external events , we can choose the quality of our attention. We can choose to generate beauty amidst the chaos.

Poetry will not stop wars overnight, but it will keep the human heart from calcifying. It will keep imagination alive and without imagination, no new world can be born.

With Love and Solidarity ,

P.S Your invitation to join Zahra and I on Book Chat LIVE tomorrow when we will be discussing Fiat Food by Matthew Lysiak . Food as weapon, food as mass social control, food that deliberately makes you ill. Our fragile Food Systems now even more threatened there is a lot to talk about. Come and give your views in this courageous conversation. Sunday at 17.30 UK

I am very excited to invite you to join Paulette Bodeman and I doing a LIVE on Exploring Shakti- an ancient and sacred system of energy mastery in the every day.

Paulette combines yoga, spiritual wisdom, and lived experience to help people navigate change with clarity and heart. She guides people in working with the deeper energies of life — not in some abstract way, but amidst real, messy, everyday life. This will be a fun, practical and uplifting Courageous Conversation on Saturday 28th @4.pm UK do join us.

💝With thanks to Virginia Vigliar and the team from Advaya who gave many of the words for this post. They are holding a very special course on Rumi if you are interested.

Lessons from Rumi