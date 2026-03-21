Courageous Conversations

Courageous Conversations

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Paulette Bodeman's avatar
Paulette Bodeman
16h

I want to quote every line of this post, Susan. It's so important - thank you. I recently listened to an older interview that Tami Simon did with Coleman Barks, you and your readers might appreciate it:

https://www.soundstrue.com/a/resources/podcast/encore-episode-coleman-barks-rumi-grace-and-human-friendship/?srsltid=AfmBOopTDEkkoldFqoPQpF1mMPF7OkKaJ0xnNjQqYpw2-iP5Ku43yfRl

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1 reply by Susan Harley
Domenic C. Scarcella's avatar
Domenic C. Scarcella
13h

I'm always interested in etymology. Create and compare!

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