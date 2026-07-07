Courageous Conversations

Courageous Conversations

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Diana van Eyk's avatar
Diana van Eyk
19h

I love the 'holding the door open for others' comment. Thanks for asking such an important question, Susan.

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2 replies by Susan Harley and others
Marisol Muñoz-Kiehne's avatar
Marisol Muñoz-Kiehne
16h

Who are “threshold guides”?

Companions holding lanterns

as we walk tough times?

...

Where are ‘threshold guides”?

Crossing doorways here there are,

in the mirror, one?

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1 reply by Susan Harley
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