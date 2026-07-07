A wonderful image from Gillian & Li’l Bean

It is the dramatic changes that are marking our departure from the ‘old normal’ that are so visible now. That sense of waiting for the worse to happen that most of us are feeling . The threatened food and fuel shortages that are already being felt deeply by the rampant inflation. The wondering or more likely worrying about what threshold we are actually on .

Is it a cliff or a new horizon ?

Can we create something better and more peaceful or is that just wishful thinking ?

This is a question I often ponder on and I feel very privileged to be connected to others who are also contemplating these question. Those brave enough to know the realities yet are still finding joy and meaning. Whose work contributes to emergent conversations and the building of tangible resources for these uncertain times.

These people are Threshold Guides. I asked some of them to respond to my questions of what it means to be a Threshold Guide and what does it take ?

I share their generously given gifts and wisdom with you from the following Threshold Guides today. There are mentions of the work of Michael Haupt who is writing extensively on being and thinking like a Threshold Guide . I recommend checking out the resources and deep wisdom he offers as well.

Thank you Gillian & Li'l Bean , Maya Frost and Diana van Eyk

These are their responses to my questions , what it means to be a Threshold Guide and what does it take ?

From Gillian , who did the gorgeous image and you can find more on her substack. She writes about how to human at the end of the world. Musings on living a good life while building the world you want to hand to future generations. Gillian & Li'l Bean

“Thank you Susan, I am chuffed that you asked me to contribute and also a little baffled - I must be the world’s least impressive threshold guide. Surely there has been an admin error? I imagined a threshold guide would be taller - perhaps wearing robes? And definitely carrying a big map.

I don’t know where we are going, so if you are looking for someone with a plan, I am not your Bean. But if you are looking for someone to hold your hand as we peer nervously into the dark, then I can probably help with that. Xoxo

From Maya Frost who writes on adapting creatively to collapse. How to remain imaginative, courageous, and fully human in an uncertain world. She is Founder of Collapse Forward.

“Michael´s ( Michael Haupt ) concept of a Threshold Guide taps into something deep within me. I have always felt as though I was standing with one foot in one world with the other foot stretched over a threshold toward the unknown.

Growing up as the only adoptee among my siblings, my separateness segued into a role as a curious observer. This led to an early fascination with mindfulness (way before most people were familiar with the term), and it was excellent preparation for working as a collapse companion!

Being a curious observer invites us to ask questions–of our emotions, our physical responses, our choices, and the stories we have carried. And this curious observation allows us to rewild our imagination toward positive futures.

This is critical for navigating uncertainty in ways that inspire and empower us.

Because as we ask our questions, the anxiety, grief, and anger dissipate. Curiosity and awareness transform despair into clarity, creative energy, and courage.

And this is precisely the role that a Threshold Guide plays. We plant ourselves on that precarious line between worlds, and hold the door open, waving in those who choose to move beyond the old and gather to create what´s next.

And what an exhilarating honour it is !”.

From Diana van Eyk who is a working class environmental and social justice activist with all the associated sociological weirdness. She uses every non-violent tool in the toolbox to get to a future where all can thrive. Diana has lots of big ideas she likes to share.

Hey Susan, you online adventurer, thanks for thinking of me. I read Michael’s description of the Threshold Guide, and found it apt for these times. And thanks for honouring me with that.

A few things I try to do with my writing is firstly to be gentle with it. These times are causing a lot of overwhelm for people, and I respect that. And I don’t know the answers either, but I try to share what I’ve learned that’s helpful. Mostly I encourage people to develop a vision of the kind of future they want to bring into being, find accurate information, build community and develop a few tools. I hope that helps.

Let me know your thoughts and anything you would like to add to this conversation on Being a Threshold Guide. The fact that you are here reading this means you are one in your own unique way .

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I give thanks for these contributions and to you for reading them and participating. With all these valued connections I am not alone in this ‘weird’ betwixt and between space. That I can stop bracing, take some deep breaths and enjoy this day. I wish the same for you as you claim this time and make it your own.

You are Powerful,

You are Beautiful

You are Free

With Love,

Your Invitations to what’s coming next :-

I will talking with Robin Motzer of Wildlands about Spiritual Ecology. How to be in dynamic relationships with the natural world. How this is more than a coping mechanism it is transformative for self and the collective .Wednesday the 8th July 9.am Central and 3pm UK

BOOK CHAT on I EAT THE STARS by Sarah Wilson How to live fully and beautiful in Collapse. Sunday 12th at 17.30 UK LIVE

Margaret Anna Alice in Courageous Conversation about The Climate Change story We tackle the ultimate taboo , can we even question the science and the brainwashing about the Climate Crisis. on Friday 17th July at 17.30 UK and 09.30 PST

Sarah Wilson is coming on BOOK CHAT 19th July to talk about her new book ‘I Eat The Stars’