What if Collapse is liberating and making us more creative ?

On Sunday we started to review the book ‘Breaking Together’ a Freedom-Loving Response to Collapse by Jem Bendell, thanks to all who joined us.

“What if Collapse is not the worst thing that could happen to us ? Bendell thinks it might be the most honest, what do you think ?

In the Breaking Together Introduction he argues that the systems breaking down around us -financial, political, ecological-never worked for most people anyway . The job that exhausts you. The constant wars. The debt economy and mortgage that owns you. The news cycle that numbs you.

Collapse , he suggests , isn’t the end of the good life.

It might be the end of the lie to it.

You can watch our full conversation here as we cover the Introduction and First chapter on the Economic Collapse. How the monetary systems -not Covid or Putin , not supply chains - are causing the cost-of living crisis. Plus many other areas of current life, observations and insights.

Published in 2023 Breaking Together is a big book, that is challenging to read not just because of the subject , but it is sometimes over wordy and repetitive. For those who do presevere it is said to be rewarding, even life changing for many.

I know coming across Bendell’s Deep Adaptation Paper in 2018 was life changing for me. It took me out of the wilderness and isolation of being seen as a ‘Doomer’. Here was a credible Academic, a Professor talking about it being too late to mitigate especially on Climate Change and we need to focus on adapting. Offering a frame work and ways we can adapt.

This is not a book you want to read alone …

Not because it’s difficult …though it is . But because its central argument is that the antidote to collapse is community. You will want to talk it through with others so come and join the conversation , whether you have read this book or not.

Next we will be exploring this immense body of work from the second half of the book. As the first half is all about Economic, Monetary, Energy , Biosphere , Climate, Food and Societal Collapse. Probably all subjects you are familiar with.

The last 6 chapters are on the Freedom - Loving response to Collapse. Next Sunday 14th at 17.30 UK we will discuss Chapter 8 Freedom to Know, Chapter 9 Freedom from Progress , Chapter 10 Freedom from Banking.

The remaining 3 Chapters on the 21st June BOOK CHAT.

On the 28th June, Professor Jem Bendell is joining us on BOOK CHAT, so you can ask your questions and give your views directly.

Bendell believes in ‘collapse’ awareness helping as many as possible to be prepared, courageous and innovative. That the truth gives us steadiness and agency to see clearly and choose wisely.

I believe that as well and am finding this book deeply engaging. It is so relevant to those of us with the courage to face reality with a sense of meaning and purpose.

Let me know whether you think the collapse that is underway is liberating or frightening ?

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With love and Solidarity ,

Deep Adaptation Paper by Jem Bendell

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