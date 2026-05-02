Courageous Conversations

Courageous Conversations

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Paulette Bodeman's avatar
Paulette Bodeman
11h

This is scarily fascinating, Susan. I haven't traveled internationally in a few years, nor even domestically, except for my RV adventures. I've been feeling so conflicted - whether to return to Italy or explore somewhere new. Yet my feet feel Velcroed to home. For how long, I don't know.

As I write this, I'll be leaving for the Oregon coast later today in hopes of seeing a whale breach.

Thanks for sharing your experience.

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1 reply by Susan Harley
Cynthea Semmens's avatar
Cynthea Semmens
13h

Hmmmmm, I’ve known this time would come where I may have to choose not to travel but I didn’t think it would be this soon. Everything about collapse seems to be hastening. So if there was just one more place to travel to where would it be? I’ve seen 1/3 of this beautiful world. Perhaps there’s 1/3 I would not care for, so that narrows the choice. Would it be a place that may not be there in a few years? Drowned or slipped into the sea. So many questions. I have not seen iguaZu falls, would you recommend it. It feels like a selfish choice. Perhaps I would go somewhere sacred. Who knows.

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1 reply by Susan Harley
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