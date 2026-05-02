The Iguazu Waterfalls in Argentina

I have missed you whilst I have been on holiday. Today I am writing to invite you to join me on part of my South American journey — my last big trip before the conditions and permissions to travel became too restrictive, or so I thought. What I want to share is a seemingly insignificant few moments that illuminated something much larger. This is about my principles and how my relationship to ‘The State’ is fundamentally changing.

A salutary story about what it means to travel now, in what is apparently termed “the messy middle” — a period of transitional chaos before ‘Biometrics Beyond Borders’ and the smart tunnels currently being trialled at places like Dubai Airport are everywhere.

A diagram selling the time , convenience and finical incentives of AI taking border control.

Gaining Entry and Losing My Principles

It had been a traumatic start to the day. My driver arrived thirty minutes late to the hotel, and the roads into Santiago were closed due to a marathon. I had to wheel my suitcase two blocks to reach the car. Fortunately, I arrived at the airport in time to catch my flight to Buenos Aires, where I had a connection to Iguazu Falls.

On arrival in Buenos Aires, a long queue snaked around a labyrinth of posts at customs. I shuffled slowly along for over an hour and a half, growing increasingly tense that I would miss my connecting flight. None of this helped my long-standing dislike of airports, which I have come to see as priming grounds for the reduction of our humanity — places where we are treated like suspicious animals to be corralled, scanned and patted down by strangers.

As I drew nearer to the customs kiosk, I noticed that people ahead of me were being thumb-printed and subjected to an eye scan. I had been told this was not in operation. Yet here I was, confronted with a stark choice: submit, or be refused entry into Argentina. Tired, anxious and feeling powerless, I found myself face to face with the very system I had wanted no part of — all to go and look at a waterfall.

This was one of those life moments when your motives, morals and principles come into sharp focus. All choices have consequences, and this was more than a border crossing . It was a threshold I had never wanted to cross. Yet I crossed it.

Borders Are No Longer a Line on the Map

What appeared to my fellow travellers as a trivial airport formality was, for me, philosophically and politically profound. I was no longer presenting a passport. I was becoming the document. My identity was being verified not by what I carry, but by what I am — fingerprint, face, iris. My body is now the credential, the record and the judgement.

I remember times when a customs official greeted and welcomed you. Now you are simply processed. Soon there will be no human involved at all, and the majority will be glad of it. Nobody in that ‘Argentinian’ queue questioned the process or the authority behind it. When I did, I was told plainly: no biometrics, no entry.

How many of us, I wonder, will welcome these changes in the name of convenience and saved time? No passport required, no phone — just your body. And we know it will not stop there. Faces are already being scanned in cities, railway stations and some shops, with plans to extend this everywhere. From there, behaviour and mood can be monitored and fed into commercial enterprises and government services alike.

You Are No Longer a Traveller. You Are a Suspect.

The rise of the e-passport and digital ID is not merely an upgrade in travel technology. It is a fundamental rewriting of the social contract between citizen and state. The state no longer responds to who you are — it responds to what its A.I algorithm calculates you have done and what you might do. You are no longer a subject with rights and agency. You are a probability. Guilty in advance, until an algorithm decides otherwise.

For centuries, identity was a social and legal construction — a name on a page, a face on a document, a number in a file. These things could be lost, forged, disputed and changed. They were representations of a person, not the person themselves. Biometrics collapse that distance. The data cannot be changed or disputed, and it is stored somewhere — by someone, accessible to others we may never know.

Coming next are the ‘smart tunnels’, where numerous sensors will not only perform bodily recognition but assess your emotional and physical state in real time, extracting data to be analysed and stored without your meaningful consent or control.

This technology has not been assessed for negative health effects. The AI models underpinning it carry well-documented biases. The infrastructure will be enormously expensive, paid for through taxes and increased fares. And the energy costs alone represent yet another burden on already dwindling resources.

The Old World V’s New Technocracy

Crossing into Argentina meant accepting terms I had never agreed to. Yet looking into this further, I find signs the Technocracy is failing. Greece has unilaterally exempted British passport holders from the EU’s new biometric Entry/Exit System. Portugal has temporarily suspended it during peak periods. Resistance, it turns out, is not only possible — it is already happening. Are these new systems too complex to succeed or are people waking up ?

I do not have answers to the march of technocracy, beyond the blunt option of simply not travelling again. But I do know this: if enough of us refused, resisted, made participation difficult to administer, or stopped travelling altogether and triggered a crisis in the tourism industry, the travel technocracy would struggle to survive.

The question is whether enough of us still care — or whether we have already decided that convenience is worth the cost of becoming, permanently and irrevocably, the document by which our lives are ordered.

As always please comment give your views, thoughts and experiences as we navigate this uncertain new world together.

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Below are some suggestions on what we can do and inspiration from others who are taking direct action.

Also I am looking forward to being in BOOK CHAT with Zahra Sethna from Collapse Life tomorrow, Sunday at 17.30 GMT . Do come and join in the conversation about Solutions, Mutual Aid and out Collective Power. Prompted by the Book ‘LifeHouses’ by Adam Greenfield.

Thank you for being here and joining in the courageous conversations we need to be having now.

With Love and Solidarity,

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The Bladerunner's of London stopping SMART Cities

References :-

The Future of Digital Border Control

Biometric Technology in 'no-gate' Border Control