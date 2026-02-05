Why the Great Reset and Technocracy will fail,

I have returned from my adventures in Morocco and will be sharing some more pictures along with top delights on ‘notes’. It was wonderful to leave the rain soaked UK to be in a place of dazzling colours, friendly people and sunshine.

Adventures in Morocco , Marrakesh and the Atlas Mountains

Brought to you by the wonders of modern technology is the Book Chat I did with Zahra at Collapse Life on Sunday from the Atlas Mountains. Entitled The Global Coup D’ETAT from the book by Jacob Nordangård A short summary is below along with links to the article by Rachel Wild mentioned and the new book by David Icke. Great to have so many attend the LIVE and contribute, thank you.

We made it to February and for those who participated in the 12 Nights of Magic a reminder to review January and the divination ‘card’ you drew. To support your coming month now is a good time to remind yourself of what your February card signifies.

If you are feeling glum or that all is hopeless I have added an uplifting message from “Reinventing the Sacred by Biologist Stuart Kauffman. Plus our Book Chat LIVE ended on a positive note on why we think The Great Reset will fail.

The Global Coup D’ETAT Book Chat Summary,

The more honestly we look at history and what got us here the clearer we become on what to do now.

This is why this book is so valuable, as a well researched and written expose of what is called The Great Reset or Great Transition. You can find out more information on the World Economic Forum (WEF) website. The so called ‘elites, politicians and techno billionaires are not hiding what they have been planning for decades and is now nearly complete.

This is their Vision for the Future , one that involves Global Governance, Control, Surveillance, Technofeudalism , Depopulation and Transhumanism. Working through suggested scenario’s :-

Barbarism,

Fortress World

Eco communities , we go into these in more detail in the talk.

This does does not have to be your vision or future

Times are extremely tough, threatening and unstable , But we can choose how we live through it.

Here’s the uncomfortable truth most people are unwilling to confront:

Being “awake” is no longer enough, simply seeing what’s happening will not equip us for what’s coming.

How individuals and communities respond can directly shape how harsh or humane the outcome becomes.

Finally Jacob’s conclusion is The Global Coup D’TAT will fail as it is too complex. Zahra and I added that Humans are too creative, wild and unpredictable to allow this plan to capture us.

That does not mean we can be complacent or leave it to others to rescue us . A ‘Saviour” is not coming. Only our united courage will save us from this fate individually and collectively.

Doing nothing is not an option.

The passivity, reactivity and the outsourcing of responsibility that we can see all across the Western Civilisation right now are all paving the way for greater control.

Which is why personal agency has become one of the most important acts of quiet rebellion.

Choosing to stay grounded.

Choosing to think clearly.

Choosing to build real-world capacity and resilience.

Choosing not to hand our nervous system, our values, or our life , our souls over to fear, outrage, or dependency.

These qualities don’t appear without effort. They are built through consistent practice, over time and are a necessity now.

I close with this thought from Stuart Kauffman’s book Reinventing the Sacred. Because creativity is what enables all life. Our creativity and courage is building a better future that we must all step up now to protect for ourselves and those yet to come.

“Look out your window at the life teeming about you. All that has been going on is that the sun has been shining on the Earth for some 5 billion years. Life is about 3.8billion years old . The vast tangled bank of life, as Darwin phrased it , arose all on its own. This web of life , the most complex system we know of in the universe, breaks no law of physics , yet it is partially lawless and ceaselessly creative . So too, our human history and human lives. This creativity is stunning, awesome and worthy of reverence. One view of God is that God is our chosen name for the ceaseless creativity in the natural universe, biosphere and human cultures”.

Your views and comments about Book Chat and anything else here is welcome, do join in the conversation.

Suggested discussion points :-

Your view of The Great Reset ,

Do you think it will succeed or fail ?

With Love and Solidarity,

References :-

Rachel Wild Article on 5G

The Road Map: Escaping the Maze of Madness by David Icke

Thank you to everyone who tuned our live video. Join Zahra and I next Sunday at 17.30 GMT for a Courageous Collapse Conversation. Do help to spread the word and the resistance.