To go in the dark with a light is to know the light. To know the dark, go dark. Go without sight, And find that the dark , too , blooms and sings, And is traveled by dark feet and dark wings. Wendell Berry

We actually start tomorrow the 24th December not the 25th, my first obvious mistake as I learn these ancient practices. Of course you can start any time apparently as long as you cross from one year to the next.

For those of us who are participating in the divination and use of Tarot or I-ching I have recorded an introduction and guidelines above. Along with how you can also use this magical time for setting intentions or wishes.

Let me know if you have any questions or anything that needs clarifying, we are all learning together 💝

This is the music for today …

What are we going to do with the wicked of the world ?

Rising Appalachia Make Magic

With love and gratitude,