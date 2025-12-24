Faith, with generous permission from Jeanie Tomanek

Tonight as the portal opens we are in the energy of thresholds. The real, the imagined and the earth elements of thresholds.

To guide us we have a beautiful mediation on thresholds from my gorgeous friend Paulette Bodeman . Do go to her Substack for Paulette’s wisdom, grace and honesty, it’s called “Because Life is Messy”.

Thresholds

Of all the astronomical alignments that are marked by stone circles and cairns in my country the one that is most prevalent is the Midwinter Sunrise.

A threshold that my ancestors could be absolutely certain the depths of winter had been reached. Once this moment occurred they partied, feasted, sang songs , lit fires and gave gifts. Just as we do today to celebrate the darkest time of the year-and the rebirth of the light.

We all know thresholds that stand out in life’s continuous flow . Sometimes intentionally, dramatically or unexpectedly we know our lives changed at that point .

Tonight we are crossing a threshold as part of our personal journey into darkness. Asking that we are held, like the stars in the night sky . That we can know the insignificance and the significance of our orbit and star light for the coming time.

We are in a time when thresholds have been crossed morally and significantly in our human evolution. Leaving us questioning what lies ahead.

I will be asking for the support of my ancestors, guides and the divine to help me cross this threshold into the unknown and the uncertain. This is how it was for our ancestors aiding their resourcefulness and survival .

Guardians at the Threshold

I read this about Aspen trees from Rachel Wild on her wonderful Wild as the Wind Substack publication full of great wisdom and health care.

Tree worship was an integral part of Pagan and Ancestral wisdom, so much so the authorities tried to ban it. Then the practice became sanitised into having a Christmas Tree as part of the modern Christmas mythology .

Aspen Tree’s seemed so relevant to our contemplation of thresholds . As these trees often grow in clusters, connected underground by a shared root system.

This symbolizes:

protection

community

a unified spiritual field

the idea that we are supported by hidden, interconnected forces

In many traditions, Aspen groves were seen as safe gateways to enter deeper states of consciousness.

Spiritually, Aspen is a protector tree — one that guards the passage between seen and unseen worlds. You can take Aspen Flower remedy for fear of the unknown.

Enjoy the Threshold Meditation , making your wish or intention and drawing your card for January .

Remember to make a note , so you can refer back when we have finished and during January.

With Love

For the music tonight you might want to go deep into the magic of chant to create devotion and sacredness in your space, heart and soul💝

Deva Premal & The Gyuto Monks of Tibet

