Courageous Conversations

Courageous Conversations

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Diana van Eyk's avatar
Diana van Eyk
2h

I so appreciate this tribute to the darkness, Susan. As someone who is light sensitive, I've always considered it to be highly over rated. Darkness can be very comforting and healing.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Susan Harley and others
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Susan Harley · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture