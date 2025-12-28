Darklings with generous permission of Jeanie Tomanek

One does not become enlightened by imagining figures of light, but by making the darkness conscious." — Carl Jung

I am learning true transformation isn't about choosing light over dark, but about recognizing both as necessary. As one insight beautifully states, you don't need to drown darkness with light — you bring darkness to the light as an offering, honoring what exists before seeking to change it.

One of the joys of creating these 12 Nights of Magic with you is discovering the work of Deborah Eden Tull and her book “Luminous Darkness”.

“Our world is facing unprecedented challenges , yet many of you sense we were made for this time. As we turn towards rather than away from our pain for our world, we realise a deeper sense of purpose. When we remember we are in this together , we expand our capacity to love across the lines”. Deborah Eden Tull in Luminous Darkness

I am only at the beginning but already discovering gems and insights that challenge my perceptions of the dark. . Deborah a Dharma Teacher, Shamanic Practitioner and Deep Ecologist offers us the unique invitation to “Endarkenment” and all the magic it holds.

Exploring how darkness is deeply misunderstood in today’s world; yet it offers powerful medicine, serenity, healing and regeneration. Also recognising the light is where we find distractions and bright shiny things that can take our attention.

Darkness is where intuition lives and operates. Intuition doesn’t need the light of certainty - it throws its ‘arrow ‘ into the unknown into the dark. When you do shadow work and bring your darkness into consciousness, you don’t just heal old wounds - you reclaim your intuitive powers that were buried there.

Darkness is transformative, it’s where you are recovering the intuitive wisdom that society taught you to suppress, the gut feelings you learned to ignore, the inner knowing you were told to distrust.

Only when we are brave enough to explore the darkness will we discover the infinite power of our light.” — Brené Brown

A poem to enjoy from Emily Dickerson who lived in a world that was beautifully darker than ours with all the artificial light we live in.

We grow accustomed to the Dark by Emily Dickerson.

We grow accustomed to the Dark—

When Light is put away—

As when the Neighbor holds the Lamp

To witness her Goodbye—

A Moment—We uncertain step

For newness of the night—

Then—fit our Vision to the Dark—

And meet the Road—erect—

And so of larger—Darknesses—

Those Evenings of the Brain—

When not a Moon disclose a sign—

Or Star—come out—within—

The Bravest—grope a little—

And sometimes hit a Tree

Directly in the Forehead—

But as they learn to see—

Either the Darkness alters—

Or something in the sight

Adjusts itself to Midnight—

And Life steps almost straight.

Enjoy the luminous capacities of this darkest time , to find new ways of seeing and being. Tonight we draw the card for May 2026,

Our music tonight is The Sound of Silence , Simon and Garfunkel

Hello Darkness my old friend …..

Darkly with Love,