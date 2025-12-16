Big Prayer by Jeanie Tomanek , with her generous permission.

I have something different, enticing and very magical to end this year and to start your 2026 to offer you.

A real departure from any gloom , anxiety or concerns that 2025 has given.

So come into my parlour and let me tell you about the party I am organising for us. You can then decide if you want to come on in and how much you want to participate , all is optional.

This is your invite to join me in 12 Magical Nights of words, poems, art and music for Rauhnächte. You will receive a daily email from the 25th December to the 6th January. All encouraging you to take space, make sanctuary and go as deep as you like to make this threshold time special.

Your curiosity will be fed with nourishment that venerates this ‘portal’ of rest, imagination and the shaping of destiny.

A Rauhnächte Party

I recently came across the idea of Rauhnächte and was intrigued and then inspired to create and have some fun.

Rauhnächte is using the potency of the liminal time between Christmas and the New Year. Marking the gap between Solar and Lunar Calendars, a time of thresholds , endings and beginnings.

Every wisdom tradition across time has recognised this period as sacred. As portals when the veils of different realms are at their thinnest.

—The Buddhists call it Rohatsu , marking the time that Gautama Buddha committed to sitting under the Bodhi tree, to understand the nature of suffering and to be liberated from it.

As the winter solstice arrives , Iranians celebrate Yalda Night. It marks the victory of Mithra (the Sun God) over darkness . families gather together to keep the winter cold at bay with warmth, poetry and pomegranates. That does sound more inviting to me than Jiggle Bells and mince pies.

I have created a 12 Nights of Magic Gift, filled with uplifting words, poetry, fabulous music and beautiful images. Plus instruction on how to tune into the potency through Tarot or other Divinattion cards of your choice.

You could be a Tarot beginner like me or more experienced. You could leave this part out, your choice your Rauhnächte Party.

Each night a card is drawn to represent a month in the coming year, giving you information, insights and maybe patterns for 2026.

I will be sharing an email for each night with you along with the preparation and instructions, so we can do this together.

(No offence taken if it’s not your thing, just delete these “Magic’ emails and see them as well wishes entering then disappearing from your inbox .)

Thresholds , Portals and Veil’s

Rauhnächte (sometimes spelled Raunächte) are the “Rough Nights” or “Smoke Nights” - a mystical period in Central European, particularly German and Alpine, folk tradition. They typically span the twelve nights between Christmas and Epiphany (December 25 to January 6), though some traditions count them differently.

The period was considered a time when the veil between worlds grows thin - similar to concepts like Samhain in Celtic tradition. During these nights, the Wild Hunt was believed to ride across the sky, spirits roamed freely, and the future year could be divined. Each of the twelve nights was thought to correspond to one month of the coming year.

Could you make use of some magic at this year ending to bring closure and enter lightly into the next ?

You will receive :-

A Preparation Guidance, including how the magic starts with the Solstice,

A nightly short email between the 25th and the 6th January, with a mix of poetry, meditations,Yoga Nidra, images and music all designed to encourage rest, rejuvenation and nourishment of body and soul.

To set the mood here is the first music offering :-

The Power is here now by Alexia Chung

Let me know if you are joining me for the magic, ritual and joys of Rauhnauchte.

Invitations are alchemical process’s of becoming….and who are you becoming ?

RSVP,

With love and gratitude,