First Backward Glance with generous permission from Jeanie Tomanek

There have been times this year when the horror and the heartbreak of what was happening was to much to bear. I didn’t want to fall into hopelessness or despair so I did something I never thought I would again.

I prayed , I called upon a higher power to bring peace and end the suffering in Gaza. I sent light , healing , health to those in need, to bless the realities not curse them.

I did this so as not to add to the suffering and energies by creating pain and fear in myself. And honestly, I didn’t know what else to do. None of us is prepared, equipped or has the capacity to hold the trauma and assault that prevails and seems unstoppable.

We are all doing what in the words of the late great John Lennon :-

“help us through the night,”

Mine is a continuous daily practice , part self help , part mystical and above all required for living calmly in our turbulent times.

How do we acknowledge our grief and still be finding joy and beauty is a constant challenge that we are all experiencing. Yet we must do this intentionally to keep ourselves sane, healthy and resourceful . We are in a world where increasing Fascism , Authoritarianism and violence is adding to the predicaments of collapse and systems breakdowns.

This is my Approach to the 12 Nights of Magic

I thank you for coming on this journey with me into the unknown of primordial possibilities , gifts and sharing.

I don’t know if the raising of our collective Consciousness is our redemption , but I do believe it is individually. Taking a spiritual approach in what ever that means to you can give us wider perspectives , comfort and meaning.

Ultimately it means transcendence to me ; that I evolve to remember I came from the light and that is where I will return.

I will be exploring spirituality , consciousness and ‘the apocalypse’ , as we go through the 12 nights of Magic together. Most of this is newish to me, ritual , tarot cards, divination and opening to cosmic forces. Maybe it is for you or you have more experiences in these realms💝

Tomorrow is the Solstice

Where we find ourselves in a sacred time of reckoning in darkness and cosmic change.

This is a time of preparation , dedication and deep cleansing. We welcome the dark as healing, restorative and deeply revealing of what needs to change in our own lives and globally.

We need to do the cleansing and letting go physically and psychically to remove any impediments and burdens that are holding us back. Taking up the space that is needed to let the new and the potent potential of who we are becoming in.

Where , When and What ?

Start with your Divination Cards,

If you are going to do this part of the daily practise and ritual , then apparently your cards needs to be clean and ready to give you deep insights and revelations.

I have put a link below to explain how you do this with salt, which is a universal purifier. YOU NEED TO DO THIS ASAP , so your cards are ready and up to the job !

If this is not your thing, then perhaps clear a drawer , a book shelf and most importantly your nightly sacred space. You want this space to be energetically safe, uplifting and a reflection of what you are calling in.

If you are travelling then get creative on how you improvise …

We all need to choose a time , ideally consistent each night.

As I find with my own yoga practise having a set time means it’s more likely to happen. My time will be 5pm each evening.

If you live with others they get to know this is your time…but find what works for you.

I will be sending out a daily/nightly email with a theme, to guide you if you want some extra sprinklings to add to the base ritual.

The base ritual

This is to go to your space , find a moment, breathe , go inside and ask what you need to know about the relevant month that we are focussing on. It’s that easy , quick and you can make it as meaningful as you like, all is optional .

Let me know any thoughts or questions on this preparation in the comments,

Happy Solstice Cleaning,

Love,

methods for salt cleansing