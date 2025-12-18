Divination cards, journal , candle and crystals

“Dark and light work in a reciprocal relationship to affirm true nature… the divine darkness may be our greatest ally rather than a danger to be feared.”



– Deborah Eden Tull

It’s almost time for our 12 Nights of Magic Party . Here are a few things that you may want to have prepared to accompany you and work their magic.

None are mandatory and you choose which remedies you need or call you now.

A Divination Pack or several , thanks to Gillian & Li'l Bean for recommending the Visionary I-Ching cards , they are very beautiful.

Salt, depending on how many card decks you will be using. Nothing fancy required.

One large of several small candles,

Space Cleanser , Palo Santo , Sage or Rose Water Mist,

Epsom salts for Bathing or Foot Spa’s,

You can also start to prepare where you would like to settle in and perform your daily/nightly base ritual. A nest, a sanctuary and sacred space that you can ideally use each time.

If you are travelling have a small candle , one in a tin or some Rose water spray to sanctify the space each evening.

What comes next :-

A short introduction to using the Divination Cards of your choice. This will be a conversation with your intuition, Source, The Divine or the Energies of the Cosmos however you want to call it. The purpose will be to tune in each night and ask for guidance for a specific Month of 2026.

Sunday 21st is the Winter Solstice,

An ideal time for space clearing, Psychologically, Physically and Spiritually. You could go full Maria Kondo or something simpler. I will tell you more about why I love Maria and her approach on Sunday.

Alternatively, as all of this is optional choose what’s easy and accessible to you right now time and energy wise. It could be having a blanket on the sofa and a candle ready. It could be writing in a journal or on scraps of paper what you are clearing from 2025.

Let me know if you have questions or anything needs clarifying .

Happy Preparing for your Magical Retreat,

With Love and Gratitude,

Music to uplift us in these dark days ..

The Keep Going On Song from the Bengson’s