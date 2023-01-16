Living in the “Great Turning “ with grace, curiosity and agency,

The secret of change is to focus all of your energy, not on fighting the old, but on building the new" by Lao Tzu

If you are ‘collapse aware’ good, but don’t let it stop there because we are also here for what comes next. Let that knowledge take root , let it shape how you live, who you are , who you trust and what you create for the future.

This substack was generated to continue my personal journey after becoming 'collapse aware over 20 years ago and dramatically changing my life to be ‘future proof’. A lot has happened since then, lessons learnt, beliefs changed, practical skills learnt and the realities of “self sufficient ‘ and protection willingly abandoned.

Now I concentrate on health, inner resilience and empowerment to meet the uncertainties that this pivotal time demands. My physical survival is not in danger, but my freedoms , sanity and humanity is under assault by the external forces that are meant to protect its citizens. “You’ve done it again, Susan, exemplifying humanity and courage in a world hell-bent on destruction and stealing our souls.” Paulette Bodeman My work here is a bridge between collapse studies and the emergent possibilities, between practical adaptation and the spiritual practise of living consciously, between the process of endings, aging and the craft of beginnings, between the realities and the mystical of how we live now .

This is Courageous Conversations with

, I am a cultural scout, apocaloptimist, truth seek and spiritual practitioner. Previously an Entrepreneur, an International Change Consultant I have also been a Wardrobe Mistress and hairdresser amongst other roles.

“Great post Susan - thank you for introducing me to something I’m not familiar with at all, very helpful framing. Gillian and L’l Bean” .

I don’t know what’s coming, but I do know there is wisdom and transformation in these times for myself and the collective.

Without transformation we will just repeat the patterns and systems of the past, that only served the few and exploited the rest of humanity.

This is my invitation to join other courageous realists and dreamers.

All you receive is freely given,

A mostly weekly newsletter of learnings , observations and curated recommendations.

Weekly LIVE Book Chats with Zahra from Collapse Life , to resource and empower us .

A weekly Poetry of Resistance, a thoughtfully chosen and read poem.

We are not alone , we don’t have to pretend this is normal or accept the unacceptable . We have power and strength in connecting , sharing and uniting for a simpler, decentralised world to emerge from our predicaments.

