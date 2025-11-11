Daily empowerment strategies for health, resistance and rebellion,

In this time of overwhelm as the web and weave of authoritarianism is tightening, survival is not enough. We all need strategies to support us thriving, creating and resisting oppression.

That is why an article I read back in June really resonated with me. I wanted to learn more about

’s “Operational Mentality “ that he calls Win The Hour from his article entitled :-

Speech and Protest Won’t Work. Here’s What Will.

For me personally it takes the form creating a command console. This is a set of tools that keeps my goals, missions, tactics, and intelligence in front of me. It’s not productivity for productivity’s sake.

Winning the Hour

I asked Justin if he would talk to me about his idea’s and practises in a LIVE. We finally made it happen on Sunday. It was a rich and inspiring conversation full of lessons from Justin and his daily practices.

I am sharing and encouraging you to watch the replay. Included is the greater detail that Justin posted that day in a post entitled :-

The Neuroscience of Resistance , retraining our minds to fight back

Because every system of control depends on creating fear and training our nervous systems to obey. Therefore our first revolution is the internal reclaiming of our minds, nervous systems and bodies. Justin goes through the specifics of reprogramming himself. With some of his daily practices to retrain and keep his neurological freedom and health. These include :-

Rewilding the Default Mode by his Revolutionary Morning Routine. Neuroplasticity is higher in the morning, so it’s when the mind is most programable. On waking Justin hydrates , listens to affirmations such as :-

My attention is mine.

My breath is a revolutionary act.

My calmness is resistance.

I withdraw consent from all that harms life.

I am building what comes next.

Then adds habit stacking , movement , grounding, mindfulness , meditation, gratitude.

We know the drill but how many of us actually make these routines into sacrosanct rituals of revolution ?

That is what Justin is doing , so please read his inspiring articles and listen to our courageous conversation as these will support you in these demanding times.

In the words of Justin

“When the brain is grounded , gratitude strong, intuition online and cortisol regulated , you become the kind of operator empire can’t predict. Calm under pressure . Attuned. Present. Dangerous in your serenity.”

Let me know what you think and what’s in your Revolutionary Morning Routine.

I will put one of mine in the comments to start our conversation off.

With love and solidarity,

Thank you

,

,

,

,

, and many others for tuning into my live video with

! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Share