Your generational role in cycles of collapse and renewal , part one.

Today I am sharing two wonderful conversations that were both illuminating, uplifting and I also found comforting.

The first is a talk by Dan Aston Gregory, called “Making Sense of the Madness”.

Which is only available Free for another day or so, hence my haste as I highly recommend listening to it. Contact me if you would like the link as I was unable to link it here.

The second is a conversation with Zahra from

and

a co author of book The Preparation that has been featured in our Book Chat over the last few weeks.

Both these talks are wonderful additions to your own collapse curriculum for making sense and making decisions about what you can do to be as centred and resourceful as possible.

We are in the Fourth Turning of collapse and what happens next.

Collapse, chaos and battles for control and not new, what is different in this pivotal time for humanity is the speed of change and that it is global. There is no where to shelter from this storm, except internally and in your own spaces that are under your control.

In Dan’s excellent talk/presentation he takes a deep dive into The Fourth Turning, an American Prophecy by William Strauss and Neil Howe.

It’s about taking a historic and generational views of humanities history to understand the cycles and roles playing out in observable cycles and patterns.

In this book the authors studied events from a human perspective and came up with patterns of Generational Archetypes that each play their role and are necessary in the different stages.

No surprises here, I am a Baby Boomer, those born between 1946-1964 . A time of High stability and growth post WW11 . My coming of age was in the 1960-70’s Awakening counter culture , civil rights , Summer of Love. The Baby Boomers period of domination and peak influence was between 2000’s and 2020’s, so we are all declining , some more gracefully than others.

The Baby Boomers Archetype is Prophet and core traits are Visionary , moralistic , values driven , idealistic.

I will give more insights into the different archetypes in Part 2 , this week.

Preparing the young for uncertainty , adversity and opportunity

Thank you to all who have been following our week Book Chat, as you will know the whole point of the incredible book The Preparation is as above.

This week Zahra and I had the privilege of welcoming Maxim Benjamin Smith to our conversation. Maxim is a very impressive and inspiring young man , with an already acute understanding of the world. We talk about his decision to take an unorthodox route to preparing for adulthood in a world where the old rules no longer apply.

I hope you find this conversation as inspiring and comforting as I did knowing there are young people like Maxim in the world. He according to The Fourth Turning perspective is the Generation Millennials and the Archetype of Hero. Born during 2000’s-2020s crisis- 9/11, 2008 crash, COVID and polarization . Their dominant time 2030’s-2040’s and they will be the post crisis rebuilders. The millennials core traits are Civic minded, collaborative mission driven.

I hope this has given you a flavour of both talks and you have the time and curiosity to listen to them.

For those who do, let me know in the comments what you think and which archetype you are in.

Thank you to everyone who tuned into the live video. Because of the technology we use , I can't see who is there. However I do know

and

were and your additions to the conversation were appreciated.

Onwards and Upwards,

Reference The Fourth Turning, an American Prophecy by William Strauss and Neil Howe.

